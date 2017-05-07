UFC 211 Free Fight: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Mangles Jessica Penne’s Nose

Fight fans get to relive the beating current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on Jessica Penne in her first title defense.

Jedrzejczyk took on Penne inside the O2 World in Berlin, Germany for UFC Fight Night 69. It was Jedrzejczyk’s first headliner in the UFC. While Penne showed heart in the fight, she was battered and bloodied until the bout was stopped in the third round.

On Saturday night (May 13), Jedrzejczyk will go for her fifth successful title defense against Jessica Andrade. The two will meet inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as part of the UFC 211 card.

In the meantime, you can watch the 115-pound queen’s destruction of Penne from the official YouTube channel of the UFC.