UFC 211 Free Fight: Watch Junior dos Santos vs. Stipe Miocic 1

With UFC 211 just over a week away, the promotion has made the first fight between headliners Junior dos Santos and Stipe Miocic available. dos Santos vs. Miocic 1 took place way back in December 2014, and saw the Brazilian former champ edge a decision win against Miocic. It was the Ohio native Miocic (16–2), however, who would go on to become champion, finishing names like Hunt and Arlovski on the way to dethroning Fabricio Werdum.

For Junior Dos Santos (18–4), it’s the former champs first shot at the title since a 2013 loss to Cain Velasquez in the rubber match of their trilogy.

Miocic opened as a 2-1 favorite over challenger JDS when the bout was first announced.

UFC 211 takes place at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, May 13 in Dallas, TX.