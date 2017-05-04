UFC 211 Free Fight: Watch Junior dos Santos vs. Stipe Miocic 1

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

With UFC 211 just over a week away, the promotion has made the first fight between headliners Junior dos Santos and Stipe Miocic available. dos Santos vs. Miocic 1 took place way back in December 2014, and saw the Brazilian former champ edge a decision win against Miocic. It was the Ohio native Miocic (16–2), however, who would go on to become champion, finishing names like Hunt and Arlovski on the way to dethroning Fabricio Werdum.

For Junior Dos Santos (18–4), it’s the former champs first shot at the title since a 2013 loss to Cain Velasquez in the rubber match of their trilogy.

Miocic opened as a 2-1 favorite over challenger JDS when the bout was first announced.

UFC 211 takes place at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, May 13 in Dallas, TX.

Latest MMA News

video

UFC 211 Free Fight: Watch Junior dos Santos vs. Stipe Miocic 1

0
With UFC 211 just over a week away, the promotion has made the first fight between headliners Junior dos Santos and Stipe Miocic available....
Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade Says Joanna Jedrzejczyk Doesn’t Put a Lot of Power in Her Punches

0
Jessica Andrade doesn't appear to be concerned about the punching power of Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Andrade is set to compete in the biggest fight of her...
Jose Estrada

Ep. 20: MMA News Podcast With Jose ‘Froggy’ Estrada

0
Another week means another episode of the MMA News Podcast. For the 20th time, Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson serve as hosts of the MMA...
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson: ‘Khabib, McGregor, & Nate Diaz Are a Bunch of B*tches’

0
Tony Ferguson isn't shying away from his opinions on three top Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweights. "El Cucuy" finds himself looking for a fight. He...
Chuck Liddell

John Hackleman on Potential Chuck Liddell Return: ‘It Would Depend on The Match’

0
John Hackleman isn't ruling out a potential mixed martial arts (MMA) return for Chuck Liddell. Hackleman coached Liddell throughout his career and is a friend...
Mauricio Shogun Rua

Shogun Rua: ‘I Would Like to Have a Rematch With OSP in The Near...

0
Mauricio Rua would like another chance to throw down with Ovince Saint Preux. Back in Nov. 2014, Rua took on Ovince Saint Preux at a...
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz: ‘I Ain’t Asking For no Money Fights, I am The Money Fight’

1
Nate Diaz is in no rush to compete in another professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. The last time Diaz was seen in the Ultimate...
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar on Yair Rodriguez Fight: ‘I’m Gonna go Get Some of That Young...

0
Frankie Edgar is out for Yair Rodriguez's blood at UFC 211. "The Answer" and "El Pantera" will do battle inside the American Airlines Center in...
Valentina Shevchenko Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Being Worked on For UFC 213

0
UFC 213 may be getting even more stacked with Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is working on a women's bantamweight...
Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson is Crossing His Fingers For UFC 213 Bout

0
Michael Johnson is hoping to return to action in July. The sixth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight hasn't competed since his Nov. 2016 bout...