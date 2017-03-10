UFC 211: James Vick Lands Another Home Fight Against Marco Polo Reyes

James Vick squares off with Marco Polo Reyes in a lightweight clash for his second appearance in Texas in as many fights.

UFC 211 is shaping up to be one hell of a card, and it is further helped along by the inclusion of Vick vs Reyes. The card will take place at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas on May 13.

Vick has previously stated his desire to fight again in his home state, so will undoubtedly be happy with the UFC’s official statement confirming the clash.

Vick submitted Abel Trujillo with a third-round D’Arce choke at UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston, which was a welcome upturn in fortune following a knockout loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 199 which is the only stain on his pro career.

32-year-old Mexican Reyes is 3-0 in the UFC (although he lost to Horacio Gutierrez on TUF: Latin America) with his last fight ending in split-decision victory over Jason Novelli at UFC Fight Night 98.

The latest official UFC 211 card is as follows:

Champ Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos – for heavyweight title

Champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade – for strawweight title

Enrique Barzola vs. Gabriel Benitez

Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier

Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez

Marco Polo Reyes vs. James Vick

Ben Rothwell vs. Fabricio Werdum

Jarjis Danho vs. Dmitry Poberezhets

David Branch vs. Krzysztof Jotko

