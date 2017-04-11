UFC 211: Jessica Aguilar to Face Cortney Casey in Dallas

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Jessica Aguilar will try to secure her first UFC win this May when she faces Cortney Casey at UFC 211.

Aguilar (19-5), a former Bellator champion, dropped her Octagon debut via decision to Claudia Gadelha in 2015. She missed all of last year after suffering a torn ACL.

Casey (6-4) is 2-3 with the promotion and is also coming off a defeat to Gadelha. She owns wins over Randa Markos and Cristina Stanciu.

UFC 211 takes place May 13 from Dallas and includes Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos for the heavyweight title and Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade for the strawweight belt.

LATEST NEWS

UFC 211: Jessica Aguilar to Face Cortney Casey in Dallas

0
Jessica Aguilar will try to secure her first UFC win this May when she faces Cortney Casey at UFC 211. Aguilar (19-5), a former Bellator...
video

Michelle Waterson’s Fighting Career Began Thanks to Donald Cerrone

0
Michelle Waterson was already around MMA before she actually got into the real fight game. Waterson, who meets Rose Namajunas this Saturday night in the...
Aaron Highfill

Aaron Highfill Feels Experience is Key to Victory Against Dewayne Diggs (Exclusive)

0
Aaron Highfill is gearing up for his second bout in less than a month. This Saturday night (April 15), Highfill will do battle with Dewayne...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on UFC 210 Weigh-In Drama: ‘People Love Conspiracy’

0
Daniel Cormier made 205 pounds during his second UFC 210 weigh-in attempt and "towel-gate" ran wild. This past Saturday night (April 8), Cormier successfully defended...
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson Welcomes Title Bout With Cody Garbrandt

0
Demetrious Johnson isn't shying away from a potential bout against Cody Garbrandt. Despite being in different weight classes, Garbrandt expressed interest in fighting "Mighty Mouse"...