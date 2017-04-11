UFC 211: Jessica Aguilar to Face Cortney Casey in Dallas

Jessica Aguilar will try to secure her first UFC win this May when she faces Cortney Casey at UFC 211.

Aguilar (19-5), a former Bellator champion, dropped her Octagon debut via decision to Claudia Gadelha in 2015. She missed all of last year after suffering a torn ACL.

Casey (6-4) is 2-3 with the promotion and is also coming off a defeat to Gadelha. She owns wins over Randa Markos and Cristina Stanciu.

UFC 211 takes place May 13 from Dallas and includes Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos for the heavyweight title and Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade for the strawweight belt.