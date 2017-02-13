Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade Set For UFC 211

It appears Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade will share the Octagon on May 13.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently confirmed that Andrade will receive the next shot at Jedrzejczyk’s strawweight title. Sport.pl is reporting that the championship bout will take place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 211.

The Polish 115-pounder ruler had heard rumors of her fighting on the UFC 211 card against Michelle Waterson. She denied rumors of her opponent, but the date holds true.

Jedrzejczyk recently said she was happy to make her next title defense against “Bate Estaca.” She will go for her fifth successful title defense. Jedrzejczyk has already laid waste to Jessica Penne, Valerie Letourneau, Claudia Gadelha, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz as champion. She finished Carla Esparza to capture the strawweight gold back in March 2015.

Andrade was once a bantamweight, but her move to strawweight has proved to be a career changer. She has won three straight bouts, finishing two of her foes in the process. Her TKO over Penne and submission over Joanne Calderwood forced the strawweight division to take notice. She recently defeated Angela Hill, who was the Invicta FC 115-pound champion.

UFC 211 will feature a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos.