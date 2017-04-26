UFC 211: Jorge Masvidal’s Wrestling is Difference Against Demian Maia

Jorge Masvidal is riding high entering UFC 211 next month with three consecutive victories.

Masvidal meets Demian Maia, who has been even hotter in the welterweight division, as part of the event from Dallas.

Following his win over Donald Cerrone in January, many wondered what would be next for “Gamebred.” He’ll get the opportunity he has longed for vs. Maia, and even has his plan ready to be put into place.

“There’s this key ingredient called wrestling. None of the other dudes possess it,” Masvidal said. “Defensive wrestling, I can hold my own against anyone in the division. Just like when I was fighting Cowboy, they thought I was going to be decapitated, and they were sorely mistaken. They’re going to find out just how good my grappling is defensively on May 13.

“No jiu-jitsu, just wrestling. The way my game is, I don’t get out-wrestled on the mat usually.”

Along with the win over Cerrone, Masvidal (32-11) has topped Jake Ellenberger and Ross Pearson since back-to-back split decision defeats to Lorenz Larkin and Benson Henderson.