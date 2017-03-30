UFC 211: Official Poster Released Ahead of Event in Dallas, Texas

UFC 211’s much-anticipated pay-per-view (PPV) event is scheduled for May 13 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials had released the artwork for the stacked card in Texas, but retracted the Tweet soon after. Polish strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk later released the poster via her own social media channels.

UFC 211 features a number of exciting fights, which will culminate in a heavyweight title contest between incumbent champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Junior dos Santos. Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to extend the run of defences of her strawweight title against Jessica Andrade.

Many pundits’ pick for the next shot at Tyron Woodley’s welterweight strap, Demian Maia, meet the dangerous Jorge Masvidal. In addition, potential Mexican superstar Yair Rodriguez meets former UFC lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar, for what could potentially lead to a title shot against Brazilian divisional champion, Jose Aldo.

Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez takes on the solid Dustin Poirier, while Sergio Pettis squares off against Henry Cejudo at flyweight.

UFC 211’s official card is as follows:

Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Junior dos Santos [a]

Joanna Jędrzejczyk (c) vs. Jéssica Andrade [b]

Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodríguez

Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier

Gabriel Benítez vs. Enrique Barzola

Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

James Vick vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Chas Skelly vs. Jason Knight

Krzysztof Jotko vs. David Branch