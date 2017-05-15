UFC 211 Reebok Payouts: Champions Rule The Roost & The Bank

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reebok
Image Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

The UFC 211 Reebok payouts are here and two title holders have topped the list.

This past Saturday night (May 13), UFC 211 took place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. In the main event, Stipe Miocic successfully defended his heavyweight title against Junior dos Santos via first-round TKO. Miocic banks $40,000 in Reebok money.

Another champion reigned supreme on the card. Strawweight ruler Joanna Jedrzejczyk turned in a masterful performance against Jessica Andrade. “Joanna Champion” scored a unanimous decision victory and walked off with $40,000 through the outfitting pay program.

Andrade ended up walking away with $30,000. Frankie Edgar and Demian Maia banked $20,000 each, while Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier each nabbed $15,000.

It should be noted that the Reebok payouts do not include a fighter’s salary. This also does not include any royalties the athletes make on any merchandise sold with their likeness.

You can view the full list below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Stipe Miocic: $40,000 def. Junior Dos Santos: $30,000

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $40,000 def. Jessica Andrade: $30,000

Demian Maia: $20,000 def. Jorge Masvidal: $15,000

Frankie Edgar: $20,000 def. Yair Rodriguez: $5,000

David Branch: $2,500 def. Krzysztof Jotko: $5,000

Dustin Poirier: $15,000 vs. Eddie Alvarez: $5,000

Jason Knight: $2,500 def. Chas Skelly: $5,000

Chase Sherman: $2,500 def. Rashad Coulter: $2,500

James Vick: $5,000 def. Polo Reyes: $2,500

Cortney Casey: $5,000 def. Jessica Aguilar: $2,500

Enrique Barzola: $2,500 def. Gabriel Benitez: $2,500

Gadzhimurad Antigulov: $2,500 def. Joachim Christensen: $2,500

