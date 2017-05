Cortney Casey’s decision win over Jessica Aguilar is no more, as the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has overturned the result.

Casey and Aguilar fought earlier this year at UFC 211 in Texas.

According to documents obtained by MMAFighting.com, Casey tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone during an in-competition screening. Her levels were at 5.4:1, which is above the Texas limit of 4:1.

Along with the result being changed, Casey will be suspended for three months.