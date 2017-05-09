UFC 211 Roundup: Daniel Cormier on Call Saturday, Top-8 Finishes Video, Frankie Edgar Special

By
Dana Becker
-
0

– The stars of UFC 211 have earned some of their biggest wins with impressive finishes, and here is the video to back it up.

Check out the Top-8 finishes from fighters set for action this Saturday night in Dallas including highlights of victories by Demian Maia, Frankie Edgar, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos.

– Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will join Jon Anik and Joe Rogan to call Saturday’s UFC 211 card. The event features Junior dos Santos challenging Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title.

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be alongside Brian Stann and Karyn Bryant working the weigh-in, pre- and post-fight shows on FOX Sports 1 2. Woodley talked about the championship rematch between Miocic and dos Santos in a press release sent out by FOX Sports.

“The first was a really good fight – a really exciting fight – so everyone is looking forward to this,” Woodley said. “These guys are both power punchers. They always put on a performance that makes you want to watch them compete.”

Prelims for UFC 211 will stream on UFC Fight Pass and air on FX instead of FS1 or FS2 this weekend at 8 p.m. ET. The weigh-ins will air on FS2 at 7 p.m. ET Friday.

– Frankie Edgar will take on Yair Rodriguez this Saturday night at UFC 211. The former lightweight champion was involved in what many consider the greatest trilogy of fights with Gray Maynard a few years back. Wednesday night on FS1, take a look back at Edgar-Maynard 2 with “Greatest Fights.”

