UFC 211 Weigh-In Results: All Main Card Fights Made Official

The early UFC 211 weigh-ins have wrapped up and the results are in.

All fighters on the main card made weight and thus the pay-per-view (PPV) portion of UFC 211 is now set in stone barring any last-minute changes. As mentioned earlier, Jared Gordon was scheduled to be part of the FX prelims, but wasn’t cleared to compete due to food poisoning symptoms.

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic tipped the scales at 246 pounds. His opponent, Junior dos Santos, weighed in at 245 pounds. Strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk was at the championship weight of 115 pounds, while Jessica Andrade was 114.5 pounds.

You can peep the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card (PPV)

Heavyweight: Stipe Miocic (246) vs. Junior dos Santos (245)

Strawweight: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115) vs. Jessica Andrade (114.5)

Welterweight: Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Featherweight: Frankie Edgar (145.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (146)

Middleweight: David Branch (185) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185)

Preliminary Card (FX)

Lightweight: Eddie Alvarez (156) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)

Featherweight: Chas Skelly (146) vs. Jason Knight (146)

Featherweight: Jared Gordon* vs. Michel Quinones (145.5)

Lightweight: Marco Polo Reyes (154) vs. James Vick (156)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Strawweight: Jessica Aguilar (115) vs. Cortney Casey (116)

Heavyweight: Chase Sherman (250) vs. Rashad Coulter (241)

Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez (145.5) vs. Enrique Barzola (146)

Light Heavyweight: Joachim Christensen (204.5) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (204)

*- Jared Gordon isn’t cleared to compete at UFC 211