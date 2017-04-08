UFC 211’s Jorge Masvidal: ‘Fighting Was Like Walking to me’

Jorge Masvidal was practically born into fighting.

To many mixed martial arts (MMA) fans, Masvidal is a fighter who has just hit his stride. “Gamebred” couldn’t disagree more as he feels he’s always had the spirit of a fighter in him. The former Strikeforce title contender has had to defend himself since he was a child.

It’s that mental toughness that he developed early in his life that has prepared him for moments such as UFC 211. On that event, he’ll meet Demian Maia inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13.

Masvidal explained to Flo Combat why he’s always had to fight: