UFC 211’s Jorge Masvidal: ‘Fighting Was Like Walking to me’

Jorge Masvidal was practically born into fighting.
To many mixed martial arts (MMA) fans, Masvidal is a fighter who has just hit his stride. “Gamebred” couldn’t disagree more as he feels he’s always had the spirit of a fighter in him. The former Strikeforce title contender has had to defend himself since he was a child.
It’s that mental toughness that he developed early in his life that has prepared him for moments such as UFC 211. On that event, he’ll meet Demian Maia inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13.
Masvidal explained to Flo Combat why he’s always had to fight:
“Fighting was like walking to me. The neighborhood I was in was rougher than most so it was something I had to do at a very young age. By seven or eight years old I was already fighting, and I’m not talking about play fighting. I’m talking about someone trying to steal something from me and having to break their face. Of course there was fear because I’m a human being, but I was more afraid to get hurt if I didn’t do something because if you don’t defend yourself it’s only going to get worse. That’s the way I was raised. I didn’t have any older siblings, it was just me and my mom so there was no one to look out for me but me.”