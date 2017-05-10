UFC 211’s Stipe Miocic More Worried About Winning Than His Legacy

Don’t talk to Stipe Miocic about building a legacy.

Miocic will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title for the second time this Saturday night (May 13). He’ll take on Junior dos Santos inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The title bout will headline UFC 211.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Miocic didn’t appear interested in having his name up with the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweights of all time:

“If it happens, it happens. I’m going to do it, but I’m not going to worry about it. I’m worried about him, the guy who beat me last time. If I keep winning, I’ll have a legacy. But I’m not here to make a legacy – I’m here to win.”

Miocic may have fell short to dos Santos in their first encounter, but he is grateful because the fight helped him grow.

“Unfortunately, he beat me last time, which kills me inside. But I want to thank him at the same time because it made me better.”