UFC 212: Anderson Silva Faces Off Against Anderson Silva

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

Anderson Silva doesn’t have an opponent announced for UFC 212 just yet, thanks to a positive test for marijuana by original opponent Kelvin Gastelum. That, however, didn’t keep one of MMA’s greatest legends from facing off in advance of UFC 212 – having a staredown with himself. The humorous moment came as part of the yesterday’s press conference for the event, in Rio, Brazil.

It wasn’t quite Scott Pilgrim vs. Nega Scott, but points for effort.

While no opponent has been announced for Silva, the fighter has shot down suggestions of Vitor Belfort and Luke Rockhold thus far, stating that such fights make no sense as they’re coming off losses. Silva has stayed open to the possibility of fighting Yoel Romero, however, or even Nick Diaz, as their first bout wound up in a No Contest.

UFC 212 takes place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3.

LATEST NEWS

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz Has His NSAC Punishment Reduced For UFC 202 Presser Incident

0
Nate Diaz won't be serving his initial penalty from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Back in Aug. 2016, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held...
Ronaldo Jacare Souza

Jacare Souza’s Manager Says Re-Signing With The UFC is a Priority

0
Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza will become a free agent soon, but signing a new contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is at the top...
UFC 210

UFC 210 Preliminary Card on FS1 Sees Ratings Decline

0
The numbers are in for the FS1 Preliminary Card from UFC 210, and they don't bode well for how the event did on PPV....
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo: ‘Rankings Mean Nothing, You Have to Talk Trash’

0
Jose Aldo feels he has a better understanding of how the fight business works nowadays. Aldo is the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title...
video

Dana White not Counting on Ronda Rousey Fighting Again

0
UFC president Dana White believes we might have seen the last of Ronda Rousey competing inside the Octagon already. After returning from an extended layoff...