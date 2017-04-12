UFC 212: Anderson Silva Faces Off Against Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva doesn’t have an opponent announced for UFC 212 just yet, thanks to a positive test for marijuana by original opponent Kelvin Gastelum. That, however, didn’t keep one of MMA’s greatest legends from facing off in advance of UFC 212 – having a staredown with himself. The humorous moment came as part of the yesterday’s press conference for the event, in Rio, Brazil.

It wasn’t quite Scott Pilgrim vs. Nega Scott, but points for effort.

While no opponent has been announced for Silva, the fighter has shot down suggestions of Vitor Belfort and Luke Rockhold thus far, stating that such fights make no sense as they’re coming off losses. Silva has stayed open to the possibility of fighting Yoel Romero, however, or even Nick Diaz, as their first bout wound up in a No Contest.

UFC 212 takes place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3.