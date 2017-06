It might not be the most authentic way to predict a fight, but it sure is one of the most enjoyable to watch.

EA Sports UFC 2 has run the UFC 212 main event through the simulator and spit out a winner: Max Holloway via decision over Jose Aldo.

The bout was a back-and-forth affair that left both simulated fighters looking like they had been put through the ringer.

Will the game prove true? Find out Saturday night when Aldo and Holloway meet for the unified UFC featherweight title.