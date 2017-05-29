UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 1): ‘Everybody Laughed at me & Now I am Part of UFC’

Episode one of UFC 212 Embedded is here.

On the first episode, Karolina Kowalkiewicz works on her wrestling in Brazil. She claims to have a surprise for her UFC 212 opponent, Claudia Gadelha when they meet on June 3. She then does some sightseeing in Rio de Janeiro.

We then turn to featherweight champion Jose Aldo. He does some training at the gym in preparation for Max Holloway. Speaking of Holloway, the interim title holder is later seen arriving in Rio de Janeiro. The episode ends with Gadelha leaving Albuquerque, New Mexico to head for Brazil.

You can see the description for episode one of UFC 212 Embedded below:

“On Episode 1 of UFC 212 Embedded, strawweight contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz doubles down at wrestling practice and sightsees in Rio de Janeiro. Featherweight champion Jose Aldo does a superhero-level workout as he wraps up camp in his home gym, while interim champion Max Holloway arrives in town and prepares to take on the local star. And strawweight Claudia Gadelha enjoys an emotional sendoff from her Albuquerque team before traveling to her former home. UFC 212 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, taking place Saturday, June 3 on Pay-Per-View.”