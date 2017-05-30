UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 2): ‘I Gotta See my Land, I Gotta See What’s Gonna be Mine’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Episode two of UFC 212 Embedded has arrived.

The episode begins with current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder Jose Aldo hitting the mits and working on his boxing. He then gets a visit from his daughter and wife.

We then turn to Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who practices her footwork on top of a roof. She then goes to the beach for some relaxation. Her opponent, Claudia Gadelha appears in the episode to attend a photo shoot.

Episode two ends with interim 145-pound champion Max Holloway, who goes hiking. He visualizes knocking the king off his throne and securing the land of Brazil.

Below is a description for the second episode of UFC 212 Embedded:

“On Episode 2 of UFC 212 Embedded, featherweight champion Jose Aldo reaches peak condition surrounded by familiar faces. Energized by the return to her native country, top strawweight Claudia Gadelha fits a commercial photo shoot into her busy schedule. Polish strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz enjoys the Brazilian outdoors, from a rooftop workout to a shopping trip on the beach. And interim featherweight champion Max Holloway combines training and sightseeing on a scenic hike. UFC 212 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, taking place Saturday, June 3 on Pay-Per-View.”

