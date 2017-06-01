UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 4): Max Holloway Goes For a Ride

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

With UFC 212 being just two days away, episode four of the Embedded series has arrived.

The episode gets started with interim featherweight title holder Max Holloway. “Blessed” is seen inside Top Kart Indoor for some go-karting. Yancy Medeiros joins in on the fun.

Jose Aldo is then seen inside the Windsor Barra Hotel with his team. He explains what keeps him motivated. Vitor Belfort is then shown wrapping up an interview with FOX Sports. We then see his opponent Nate Marquardt doing some stretches.

Check out the description of episode four below:

“On Episode 4 of UFC 212 Embedded, interim featherweight champion Max Holloway shares his packing secrets for traveling abroad and ventures on a go-karting outing; his fellow headliner and champion Jose Aldo reflects on what it takes to find – and keep – his passion for fighting. Former champion Vitor Belfort guides his sidekick through fight week, as competing middleweight Nate Marquardt keeps his sense of humor intact on the mats. Elsewhere in Rio, welterweight Erick Silva hits the streets, opponent Yancy Medeiros hands out chocolate, strawweight Claudia Gadelha talks about the rise of women’s MMA and her foe Karolina Kowalkiewicz looks forward to getting ‘fat and happy’ after their fight. UFC 212 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, taking place Saturday, June 3 on Pay-Per-View.”

