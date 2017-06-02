UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 5): The Fighters Attend Open Workouts

UFC 212 Embedded is nearing its end with episode five.

Tomorrow night (June 3), UFC 212 takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Embedded has been showing the main fighters on the card prepare for the big night. On episode five, we see Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Vitor Belfort attending open workouts.

The last episode of UFC 212 Embedded is expected to be episode six, which would showcase weigh-in day. Until then, peep the description for the fifth episode below:

“On Episode 5 of UFC 212 Embedded, fans pack a massive shopping center to see the athletes in person at open workouts. Interim featherweight champion Max Holloway and strawweight contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz are awed by the show of support, but it’s the Brazilians — featherweight champion Jose Aldo, strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha and middleweight Vitor Belfort – who get the biggest pops. Back at the hotel, former heavyweight champion Minotauro Nogueira offers advice to his headlining countryman. Fight week rolls on as the stars juggle busy schedules that include media interviews, photo shoots and one pigeon-ass-inducing weight cut. UFC 212 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, taking place Saturday, June 3 on Pay-Per-View.”