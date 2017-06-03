UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 6): Weigh-In Day in Rio de Janeiro

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

The final episode of UFC 212 Embedded has been uploaded.

Tonight (June 3), UFC 212 takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The pay-per-view (PPV) portion airs live at 10 p.m. ET. For episode six of UFC 212 Embedded, the fighters cut weight before the official weigh-ins.

Below is the description for the last episode of UFC 212 Embedded:

“On Episode 6 of UFC 212 Embedded, strawweight opponents Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz preview their upcoming fights and then face off at media day; interim champion Max Holloway and featherweight champion Jose Aldo both reveal their plans for keeping the belt; and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz joins the festivities. Holloway gets in a final training session with teammate and fellow fighter Yancy Medeiros, while Aldo relies on the trust he has in longtime coach Andre Pederneiras as he cuts weight. Gadelha and Kowalkiewicz’ weight cuts go smoothly, and all of the fighters hit their target numbers at Friday’s official weigh-in. Later in the day the competitors have one final faceoff in front of fans before fight night. UFC 212 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, taking place Saturday, June 3 on Pay-Per-View.”

Latest MMA News

Embeddedvideo

UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 6): Weigh-In Day in Rio de Janeiro

0
The final episode of UFC 212 Embedded has been uploaded. Tonight (June 3), UFC 212 takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil....
video

Vitaly Minakov Remains Unbeaten, Pounds on ‘Bigfoot’ Silva

1
Vitaly Minakov once again showed why outside of the UFC, he just might be the best heavyweight in the world. Minakov, a former Bellator champion,...
video

UFC 212: EA Sports Simulates Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway

0
It might not be the most authentic way to predict a fight, but it sure is one of the most enjoyable to watch. EA Sports...
video

Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz Will Steal the Show at UFC 212

0
With all due respect to Jose Aldo and Max Holloway, who are likely to burn down the building from Brazil, the fight that might...
video

Cage Warriors 84 Results: Nathaniel Wood Claims Bantamweight Championship

0
Nathaniel Wood showcased his striking for the world to see Friday, finishing Marko Kovacevic and becoming the Cage Warriors bantamweight champion. Wood and Kovacevic were...
video

Former UFC Champion Rashad Evans Meets Sam Alvey at UFC Fight Night 114

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans will try to get back on track this August when he heads to Mexico to meet Sam...

Combate Americas Partners With El Clasico in Miami

0
When it comes to the world of professional soccer, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey. Combate Americas has decided...
UFC 212 Ceremonial Weigh-Insvideo

Watch: UFC 212 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Tonight (June 2) at 6 p.m. ET

0
The UFC 212 weigh-ins wrapped up this morning, but we still have the ceremonial event to go. Tomorrow night (June 3), the Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Nate Marquardt

Nate Marquardt on Facing Vitor Belfort: ‘I Think It’ll be a Great Fight’

0
Nate Marquardt believes his bout against Vitor Belfort will be nothing short of exciting. Tomorrow night (June 3) the two middleweight bruisers will slug it...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa Compares Daniel Cormier to a ‘Fat Schoolboy Bully’

0
Jimi Manuwa isn't appreciative of Daniel Cormier's trash talking. Manuwa is set to do battle against Volkan Oezdemir inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California...
Load more