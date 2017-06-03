UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 6): Weigh-In Day in Rio de Janeiro

The final episode of UFC 212 Embedded has been uploaded.

Tonight (June 3), UFC 212 takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The pay-per-view (PPV) portion airs live at 10 p.m. ET. For episode six of UFC 212 Embedded, the fighters cut weight before the official weigh-ins.

Below is the description for the last episode of UFC 212 Embedded:

“On Episode 6 of UFC 212 Embedded, strawweight opponents Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz preview their upcoming fights and then face off at media day; interim champion Max Holloway and featherweight champion Jose Aldo both reveal their plans for keeping the belt; and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz joins the festivities. Holloway gets in a final training session with teammate and fellow fighter Yancy Medeiros, while Aldo relies on the trust he has in longtime coach Andre Pederneiras as he cuts weight. Gadelha and Kowalkiewicz’ weight cuts go smoothly, and all of the fighters hit their target numbers at Friday’s official weigh-in. Later in the day the competitors have one final faceoff in front of fans before fight night. UFC 212 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, taking place Saturday, June 3 on Pay-Per-View.”