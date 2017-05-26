UFC 212 Free Fight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Jessica Aguilar

Flash back two years in this UFC 212 fight primer as Claudia Gadelha takes on Jessica Aguilar.

Gadelha will meet Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the co-main event next Saturday night of UFC 212 from Brazil.

The Brazilian entered the contest at UFC 190 vs. Aguilar as the No. 1 ranked challenger to Joanna Jedrzejczyk and the featherweight title, and she cemented her standing in the division with a win.

Gadelha went on to challenge Jedrzejczyk, losing a decision. She rebounded this past November with a win over Cortney Casey and could be right back in the thick of things for a third meeting with the champion should she prevail vs. Kowalkiewicz.