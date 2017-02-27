UFC 212: Claudia Gadelha vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz Confirmed For Event

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

UFC officials have announced today strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz have been added to the Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway event in Brazil.  

The action will be broadcast live on pay-per-view from Rio de Janeiro’s Jeunesse Arena on June 3. Confirmation of the event comes following claims from Gadelha that she would be fighting Kowalkiewicz next.

Gadelha’s recent unanimous decision victory over Courtney Casey in November came following a loss to the division’s dominant and unbeaten champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in July.

Kowalkiewicz saw her first title shot in UFC against Jedrzejczyk slip away to defeat in a closely contested, all Polish fight at UFC 205.

UFC 212’s latest announcement sees what is only the second fight confirmed for the event.

