UFC 212 Hangover: ‘Blessed’ is Undisputed Champ, Gadelha Makes it Look Easy

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
UFC 212 Hangover

What a night UFC 212 was and MMANews.com is having a hangover because of it.

Last night (June 3), UFC 212 took place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main event featured a featherweight title unification bout between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway. Up to this point, Aldo had only been defeated by Conor McGregor under the UFC banner.

That all changed in Rio.

After a solid opening round, Aldo saw the momentum slipping away from him. While he kept his composure in the second stanza and did enough to win it on the scorecards, nothing could prepare him for the onslaught in round three. Holloway blitzed “Scarface” and gave him a beatdown on the ground until referee “Big” John McCarthy had seen enough.

Something in the bout that stood out was Aldo not using those leg kicks that helped win him a bevy of bouts for years. The former 145-pound kingpin was content with punches. While his speed was on point, he couldn’t get away with his strategy for very long.

The co-main event was a bit of a stunner. While Claudia Gadelha winning wasn’t the big shocker, it’s how emphatic her win was over Karolina Kowalkiewicz that got people talking. The two strawweights had a feeling out process in the first minute and then began trading leather in close. Once the fight got to the ground, Gadelha took the back and locked in a rear-naked choke.

It only took Gadelha three minutes and three seconds to secure a submission victory.

Those two bouts alone will give fight fans a hangover, but there was plenty more. Peep the rest of the results below:

Main Card

Max Holloway def. Jose Aldo via TKO (strikes) – R3, 4:13

Claudia Gadelha def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 3:03

Vitor Belfort def. Nate Marquardt via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Paulo Borrachinha vs. Oluwale Bamgbose via TKO (strikes) – R1, 1:06

Yancy Medeiros def. Erick Silva via TKO (strikes) – R2, 2:01

Prelims

Raphael Assuncao def. Marlon Moraes via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Eric Spicely via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 3:49

Matthew Lopez def. Johnny Eduardo via TKO (strikes) – R1, 2:57

Brian Kelleher def. Iuri Alcantara via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 1:48

Viviane Pereira vs. Jamie Moyle via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Luan Chagas def. Jim Wallhead via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 4:48

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Marco Beltran via TKO – R2, 5:00

Latest MMA News

Jose Aldo Max Holloway Reebok

UFC 212 Reebok Payouts: Jose Aldo & Max Holloway Top The List

0
UFC 212 is over, which means it's time for Reebok to pay the fighters for wearing their gear. In the main event of UFC 212,...
Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort on UFC 212 Win: ‘Every Victory, You Have to be Happy’

0
Following his UFC 212 victory, Vitor Belfort isn't walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) just yet. "The Phenom" earned a unanimous...
UFC 212 Hangover

UFC 212 Hangover: ‘Blessed’ is Undisputed Champ, Gadelha Makes it Look Easy

0
What a night UFC 212 was and MMANews.com is having a hangover because of it. Last night (June 3), UFC 212 took place inside the Jeunesse...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway Destroys Jose Aldo In Brazil For Featherweight Title

2
In our main event of the evening, UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim featherweight champ Max Holloway collide to unify their 145-pound crowns. Round...
UFC 212 post-fight press conferencevideo

Live Stream: UFC 212 Post-Fight Press Conference

0
Once UFC 212 has come to a conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de...
Claudia Gadelha

Cláudia Gadelha Submits Karolina Kowalkiewicz For First Round Win

0
In the co-main event of the evening, former UFC strawweight title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz throw down inside the cage. Round 1: After a...
Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort Takes Decision Win Over Nate Marquardt In Brazil

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort takes center Octagon next when he takes on fellow longtime veteran Nate Marquardt. Round 1: Marquardt opens things up...
Paulo Borrachinha

Paulo Borrachinha Pounds Out Oluwale Bamgbose For Second Round Win

0
Up next is a middleweight clash between the undefeated Paulo Borrachinha and Oluwale Bamgbose. Round 1: Bamgbose comes in and looks to land a few nice shots and...
Yancy Medeiros

Yancy Medeiros Gets Past Erick Silva With Second Round TKO

0
Kicking us off on the pay-per-view's (PPV's) main card is a welterweight bout between Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros. Round 1: Medeiros lands a nice body...
Raphael Assuncao

Raphael Assuncao Spoils Marlon Moraes’ UFC Debut in Close Bout

0
Marlon Moraes (18-5-1) couldn't quite edge out Raphael Assuncao (25-5). Immediately, Moraes connected with a leg kick. He moved forward looking for an uppercut. He...
Load more