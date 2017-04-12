UFC 212: Watch UFC Featherweight Champ Jose Aldo Face Off Against Interim Champ Max Holloway

Jay Anderson
UFC interim featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway has finally found Jose “Waldo” at the UFC 212 press conference in Rio. The pair faced off Tuesday at the media event, and you can watch the video above, courtesy of UFC Brazil.

Jose Aldo, who lost his featherweight title in just 13 seconds to Conor McGregor back in December 2015 at UFC 194, regained gold by defeating Frankie Edgar for an interim title at UFC 200 last July. After McGregor was stripped of his belt in the weeks following his victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 last November, where he captured lightweight gold, Aldo was promoted back to full champion.

Holloway, meanwhile, won the interim title in Toronto last December, defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 206. The interim belt’s existence was a controversial one, as it seemed to be created to salvage the event, which had lost its expected headliner of Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson as Cormier suffered a training injury.

Since that night, Holloway has been looking for the man he calls Jose Waldo, claiming the champ was avoiding their inevitable match-up. The bout is now set, however, for UFC 212 in Rio this June.

