UFC 212: Jose Aldo Posts Training Video Ahead of Max Holloway Fight in Brazil

Incumbent UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo sent a clear message out to his UFC 212 opponent Max Holloway with a training video posted on Thursday.

Aldo has taken to Instagram over the past few weeks, posting several training videos of his preparations for the title unification fight at UFC 212 which will be held in Rio de Janeiro in May.

Finalizando o treino, com treino de pegada!!👊🏻👊🏻 #reebok #reebokbrasil #usinadecampeos #vitafor #vitafornutrientes #famousburger #sportblock A post shared by josealdojunioroficial (@josealdojunioroficial) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

As current champion of the 145-pound division, Aldo is looking to send a message of intent to all upstarts in his next fight. Holloway has certainly earned his title shot and will have to endure the brutal leg-kicks of Jose Aldo and overcome a hostile reception in Rio, if he is to achieve supremity in the featherweight division.

Aldo promised to Brazilian media recently that he would knock Holloway out. “Blessed” is currently riding a 10 win streak in the UFC following his only loss to the man who knocked Aldo out after just 13-seconds to become featherweight champ on 2015, Conor McGregor. “Scarface” recently accused Holloway of imitating the Irishman, before promising to finish the Hawaiian in front of a home crowd on May 13: