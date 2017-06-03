UFC 212 Live Preliminary Card Results

UFC 212 Exclusive Fight Pass Prelims Results:

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Marco Beltran via R2 TKO (punches, 5:00)

Luan Chagas def. Jim Wallhead via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 4:48)

Viviane Pereira def. Jamie Moyle via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 212 Preliminary Results:

Brian Kelleher vs. Iuri Alcântara

Round 1:

Right out the gates, both men begin to exchange nice strikes. Alcantara lands a couple of nice strikes before eating a good right hook from Kelleher. Alcantara immediately responds with a takedown, however, as he takes him down Kelleher hooks in a guillotine in half guard. The choke must’ve been tight because Alcantara didn’t hesitate to tap out.

Official Result: Brian Kelleher def. Iuri Alcantara via R1 submission (guillotine, 1:48)

Johnny Eduardo vs. Mathew Lopez

Round 1:

Eduardo opens up with a leg kick attack before landing a nice right hand. A feeling out process ensues before Lopez gets in on a failed takedown attempt. Both men land some nice, hard hooks but neither individual looks rocked.

Lopez gets a takedown and gets right into full guard. Eduardo locks up one of Lopez’s legs. Lopez wiggles free and estableshes dominant position and reigns down some nasty ground-and-pound. Eduardo has no answer and the ref calls it off.

Official Result: Mathew Lopez def. Johnny Eduardo via R1 TKO (punches, 2:57)

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Eric Spicely

Round 1: