UFC 212 Live Preliminary Card Results

By
Jose Munoz
-
0
Marlon Moraes
Image Credit: World Series of Fighting

UFC 212 Exclusive Fight Pass Prelims Results:

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Marco Beltran via R2 TKO (punches, 5:00)

Luan Chagas def. Jim Wallhead via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 4:48)

Viviane Pereira def. Jamie Moyle via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 212 Preliminary Results:

Brian Kelleher vs. Iuri Alcântara

Round 1:

Right out the gates, both men begin to exchange nice strikes. Alcantara lands a couple of nice strikes before eating a good right hook from Kelleher. Alcantara immediately responds with a takedown, however, as he takes him down Kelleher hooks in a guillotine in half guard. The choke must’ve been tight because Alcantara didn’t hesitate to tap out.

Official Result: Brian Kelleher def. Iuri Alcantara via R1 submission (guillotine, 1:48)

Johnny Eduardo vs. Mathew Lopez

Round 1:

Eduardo opens up with a leg kick attack before landing a nice right hand. A feeling out process ensues before Lopez gets in on a failed takedown attempt. Both men land some nice, hard hooks but neither individual looks rocked.

Lopez gets a takedown and gets right into full guard. Eduardo locks up one of Lopez’s legs. Lopez wiggles free and estableshes dominant position and reigns down some nasty ground-and-pound. Eduardo has no answer and the ref calls it off.

Official Result: Mathew Lopez def. Johnny Eduardo via R1 TKO (punches, 2:57) 

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Eric Spicely 

Round 1:

 

Latest MMA News

Marlon Moraes

UFC 212 Live Preliminary Card Results

0
UFC 212 Exclusive Fight Pass Prelims Results: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Marco Beltran via R2 TKO (punches, 5:00) Luan Chagas def. Jim Wallhead via R2 submission (rear-naked choke,...
Embeddedvideo

UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 6): Weigh-In Day in Rio de Janeiro

0
The final episode of UFC 212 Embedded has been uploaded. Tonight (June 3), UFC 212 takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil....
video

Vitaly Minakov Remains Unbeaten, Pounds on ‘Bigfoot’ Silva

1
Vitaly Minakov once again showed why outside of the UFC, he just might be the best heavyweight in the world. Minakov, a former Bellator champion,...
video

UFC 212: EA Sports Simulates Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway

0
It might not be the most authentic way to predict a fight, but it sure is one of the most enjoyable to watch. EA Sports...
video

Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz Will Steal the Show at UFC 212

0
With all due respect to Jose Aldo and Max Holloway, who are likely to burn down the building from Brazil, the fight that might...
video

Cage Warriors 84 Results: Nathaniel Wood Claims Bantamweight Championship

0
Nathaniel Wood showcased his striking for the world to see Friday, finishing Marko Kovacevic and becoming the Cage Warriors bantamweight champion. Wood and Kovacevic were...
video

Former UFC Champion Rashad Evans Meets Sam Alvey at UFC Fight Night 114

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans will try to get back on track this August when he heads to Mexico to meet Sam...

Combate Americas Partners With El Clasico in Miami

0
When it comes to the world of professional soccer, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey. Combate Americas has decided...
UFC 212 Ceremonial Weigh-Insvideo

Watch: UFC 212 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Tonight (June 2) at 6 p.m. ET

0
The UFC 212 weigh-ins wrapped up this morning, but we still have the ceremonial event to go. Tomorrow night (June 3), the Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Nate Marquardt

Nate Marquardt on Facing Vitor Belfort: ‘I Think It’ll be a Great Fight’

0
Nate Marquardt believes his bout against Vitor Belfort will be nothing short of exciting. Tomorrow night (June 3) the two middleweight bruisers will slug it...
Load more