UFC 212: Yancy Medeiros Claims he Will Fight Erick Silva in Rio de Janiero

Max Holloway may have some Hawaiian company on the UFC 211 card in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in June, according to Yancy Medeiros.

Featherweight Yancy Medeiros reportedly told Hawaii’s KHON-TV that he is set to appear on the UFC 212 card against Brazilian Erick Silva, however, this has yet to be officially announced by promotion officials.

UFC 212 sees local fighter Jose Aldo defend his title for the first time since getting back following its residence at Casa de McGregor following his KO loss at UFC 194. Hawaiian Max Holloway, the interim title holder, will challenge “Scarface” on June 3 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro in an attempt to unify the division.

Medeiros is 4-2 in his last six bouts, having beaten Sean Spicer at UFC 203 in September by 2nd round submission and losing by decision to Francisco Trinaldo in his last appearance in Brazil at UFC 198.

Mederios’ Brazilian opponent Silva is currently 3-3 in his last six, with a “Fight of the Night” bonus victory against Luan Chagas in September at UFC Fight Night 95 in Brasilia representing his last appearance inside the octagon.

Should Meideros vs. Silva be confirmed for UFC 212, the card will include:

(C) Jose Aldo vs. (I.C) Max Holloway – featherweight title unification bout

Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Eric Spicely

Johnny Eduardo vs. Matthew Lopez

Marco Beltran vs. Deiveson Alcantara

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Anderson Silva

Yancy Medeiros vs. Erick Silva