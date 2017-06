UFC 212 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Sit For 180 Days

Medical suspensions for the UFC 212 fighters have been handed out.

The Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission released the list yesterday (June 5). Johnny Eduardo will sit for 180 days due to a broken foot. He can return sooner if he is medically cleared. Jim Wallhead has also been suspended for 180 days. He can reduce it to 45 days if he’s medically cleared.

Check out the rest of the medical suspensions below:

Marco Beltran: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Luan Chagas: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Viviane Pereira: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Iuri Alcantara: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Johnny Eduardo: Suspended 180 days or medical clearance of broken foot

Antonio Carlos Junior: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Raphael Assuncao: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Erick Silva: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Paulo Borrachinha: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Vitor Belfort: Suspended 21 days, 14 days no contact

Claudia Gadelha: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Jose Aldo: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Deiveson Figueiredo: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Jim Wallhead: Suspended 180 days or medical clearance of ophthalmology (if cleared, suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact)

Jamie Moyle: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Brian Kelleher: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Matthew Lopez: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Eric Spicely: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Marlon Moraes: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Yancy Medeiros: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Oluwale Bamgbose: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Nate Marquardt: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Max Holloway: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact