UFC 212 Reebok Payouts: Jose Aldo & Max Holloway Top The List

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jose Aldo Max Holloway Reebok
Image Credit: Joao Baptista of Sherdog.com

UFC 212 is over, which means it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters for wearing their gear.

In the main event of UFC 212, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway battled in a featherweight unification title bout. Holloway earned a third-round TKO finish to become the undisputed title holder. Both men walked away with $40,000 through the Athlete Outfitting program.

The co-main event saw two of the best strawweights outside of the champion compete. Claudia Gadelha nabbed a quick submission victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Gadelha pocketed $5,000 in Reebok money, while Kowalkiewicz took home $2,500.

As for the second place earners, that honor went to Vitor Belfort and Nate Marquardt. Belfort defeated Marquardt by unanimous decision. Both men are receiving $20,000 from Reebok.

Check out the full list of payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Max Holloway: $40,000 def. Jose Aldo: $40,000

Claudia Gadelha: $5,000 def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $2,500

Vitor Belfort: $20,000 def. Nate Marquardt: $20,000

Paulo Borrachinha: $2,500 def. Oluwale Bamgbose: $2,500

Yancy Medeiros: $5,000 def. Erick Silva: $10,000

Raphael Assuncao: $15,000 def. Marlon Moraes: $2,500

Antonio Carlos Junior: $5,000 def. Eric Spicely: $2,500

Johnny Eduardo: $5,000 def. Matthew Lopez: $2,500

Brian Kelleher: $2,500 def. Iuri Alcantara: $15,000

Viviane Pereira: $2,500 def. Jamie Moyle: $2,500

Luan Chagas: $2,500 def. Jim Wallhead: $2,500

Deiveson Alcantara: $2,500 def. Marco Beltran: $2,500

