UFC 212, Samsung Partner to Broadcast Event in Virtual Reality

The UFC and Samsung have partnered together to present MMA in a new way beginning this Saturday with UFC 212.

The event will be broadcast from Brazil in virtual reality, giving fans another way to see the action as real as ever.

“We’ve always felt that the potential of combining UFC events with virtual reality would give our fans the ultimate enhanced experience,” UFC Chief Operating Officer Ike Lawrence Epstein said. “We’re excited to partner with Samsung on this game-changing initiative to further revolutionize how fight fans consume our content and live events around the world.”

VR Live Pass on Gear VR will showcase Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway for the unified UFC featherweight title, along with the other bouts scheduled for the night.