UFC 212 Weigh-In Results: Featherweight Unification Title Bout Made Official

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jose Aldo Weigh-Ins
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

The time has almost arrived for UFC 212 and the weigh-ins have been made official.

UFC 212 takes place tomorrow night (June 3) inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main event features a featherweight title unification bout between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway. Both men tipped the scales at 145 pounds, making their bout official.

The co-main event will see former strawweight title contenders Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz do battle. Gadelha weighed in at 116 pounds, while Kowalkiewicz hit the 115-pound mark.

In what may be his last UFC weigh-in, Vitor Belfort made a cool 185 pounds. His opponent, Nate Marquardt also made weight at 186 pounds. The rest of the main card has also been made official with no hiccups.

Below are the full UFC 212 weigh-in results from the main card down to the prelims:

Main Card

Jose Aldo (145) vs. Max Holloway (145)
Claudia Gadelha (116) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)
Vitor Belfort (185) vs. Nate Marquardt (186)
Paulo Borrachinha (186) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (184)
Erick Silva (171) vs. Yancy Medeiros (171)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (136)
Antonio Carlos Junior (185) vs. Eric Spicely (184)
Johnny Eduardo (136) vs. Matthew Lopez (136)
Iuri Alcantara (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (134)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Viviane Pereira (113) vs. Jamie Moyle (116)
Luan Chagas (171) vs. Jim Wallhead (170)
Marco Beltran (126) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (126)

