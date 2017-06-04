UFC 212 Winner Claudia Gadelha Credits Change in Camp for Performance

Claudia Gadelha knew she needed to change something after a second decision loss to Joanna Jedrzejczyk last year.

So the Brazilian moved herself to Jackson-Wink MMA in New Mexico ahead of UFC 212 and a co-main event fight with fellow top challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

It worked, as Gadelha scored a quick finish over Kowalkiewicz and cemented her standing in the division.

“I’ve been saying all week, I’ve changed. I had eight hard weeks training away from my family,” she said. “But I had to become the new Claudia. I felt like I needed attention. A coach and training partners. I challenged myself. And that’s what I did.

“The new Claudia is coming. I want to become the person to beat Joanna.”