UFC 212’s Jose Aldo: ‘I Have a Super Fight in Mind’

Jose Aldo has big plans for his fighting future.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder will share the Octagon with interim champion Max Holloway in a title unification bout. They’ll do battle inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3.

It’ll be Aldo’s first fight in Brazil since his Oct. 2014 rematch against Chad Mendes. As for Holloway, this is going to be his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout in Brazil.

The bout will be Aldo’s first title defense in his current reign. He had seven successful UFC title defenses in his first run with the gold. The streak came to a halt in just 13 seconds when Conor McGregor earned the title with a knockout victory.

During a recent media session, Aldo said he is prepared for a super fight if he gets past “Blessed” (via MMAMania.com):