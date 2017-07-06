UFC 213: Amanda Nunes ‘Had to React’ to Valentina Shevchenko’s Taunts

UFC female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes wasn’t intimidated when she fought Miesha Tate last year for the title at UFC 200.

And the Brazilian wasn’t intimidated when she defended her title vs. Ronda Rousey this past December.

So when Valentina Shevchenko tried to get inside the head of Nunes during a press conference to promote Saturday’s UFC 213 main event, there was no way Nunes was letting her get the best of things.

“She really taunted me,” Nunes said during a recent interview on UFC Tonight. “I had to react.”

The two nearly came to blows, which they will do from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in just a few days. Nunes won the first encounter with Shevchenko, scoring a decision on her way to challenging Tate for the belt.

“I got tired, but she couldn’t finish me,” Nunes said of that first meeting. “I’m ready for five rounds. It’s going to be a battle.

“(Shevchenko’s) a tough opponent and I have to be ready.”