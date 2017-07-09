UFC 213 Bonuses: Whittaker & Romero Nab ‘Fight of The Night’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
UFC 213 Bonuses

The UFC 213 bonuses have been revealed.

Last night (July 8), UFC 213 took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired live on pay-per-view, while the prelims were seen on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero go to war for the interim middleweight title.

Whittaker was awarded the unanimous decision and his first piece of UFC gold. Both “The Reaper” and “The Soldier of God” earned $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.”

Rob Font and Chad Laprise also nabbed $50,000 each for “Performance of the Night” bonuses. Font submitted Douglas Silva de Andrade, while Laprise earned a TKO win over Brian Camozzi.

