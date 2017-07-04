UFC 213 Embedded (Ep. 1): Fight Week Gets Underway

Fernando Quiles Jr.
UFC 213 Embedded has begun with episode one.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC has posted the first episode of UFC 213 Embedded. On this episode, the fighters begin fight week. Robert Whittaker and Valentina Shevchenko take to Las Vegas early.

“On episode 1 of UFC 213 Embedded, the athletes sharpen their physical skills as fight week begins. Middleweight title hopeful Robert Whittaker arrives early in Las Vegas and combats jet lag with games in the gym. In Miami, his opponent Yoel Romero focuses on cardio and draws inspiration from legendary boxers. Bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko braves the heat to train outdoors in Las Vegas, then “Bullet” visits a shooting range with her sister. Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes works with coach Din Thomas inside the UFC Performance Institute. UFC 213 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 taking place Saturday, July 8 on Pay-Per-View.”

