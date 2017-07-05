UFC 213 Embedded (Ep. 2): The Fighters Get Settled in Las Vegas

The second episode of UFC 213 Embedded is here.

We’re just three days away from UFC 213, which takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event features a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.

Check out the description to episode two of UFC 213 Embedded below:

“On episode 2 of UFC 213 Embedded, middleweight title contender Yoel Romero stays on weight in the gym under the guidance of a higher power. His opponent Robert Whittaker adjusts to Las Vegas and video chats with his son Down Under. Bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko makes the most of tea and healthy snacks on her road to 135 pounds, as champion Amanda Nunes devises nonstop ways to win. UFC 213 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 taking place Saturday, July 8 on Pay-Per-View.”