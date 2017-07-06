UFC 213 Embedded (Ep. 3): Fighters Participate in Open Workouts

Fernando Quiles Jr.
As we get closer to UFC 213, more episodes of the Embedded series surface.

Episode three features the fighters on Saturday night’s (July 8) card taking part in open workouts. Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, Robert Whittaker, and Yoel Romero are shown getting their workouts done in front of fans.

You can check out the description for UFC 213 Embedded episode three below:

“On episode 3 of UFC 213 Embedded, bantamweight title contender Valentina Shevchenko brings a new attitude into her fight against a familiar opponent. Reigning champion Amanda Nunes and girlfriend Nina Ansaroff visit their coach Din Thomas at his second job as a stand-up comic. Heavyweight Fabricio Werdum winds down his training camp at the UFC Performance Institute alongside middleweight Kelvin Gastelum. His opponent Alistair Overeem arrives in Las Vegas on the heels of a hotel fire, interim middleweight title contender Yoel Romeo shows off his dance moves, and Romero’s opponent Robert Whittaker dreams of Twinkies. The card’s stars perform for fans at open workouts, with Nunes rolling the dice at UFC Tonight with middleweight champion Michael Bisping and commentator Kenny Florian. UFC 213 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 taking place Saturday, July 8 on Pay-Per-View.”

