UFC 213 Embedded (Ep. 4): Media Day Begins, Romero is Interrogated

Episode four of UFC 213 Embedded has arrived.

On this episode, the fighters take part in media day. Amanda Nunes gets to welcome her mother to the U.S. for the first time. We then see Robert Whittaker hitting the pads before his opponent Yoel Romero has his own session.

At the end of episode four, Fabricio Werdum has some fun interrogation “The Soldier of God.” You can peep the description for episode four of UFC 213 Embedded below:

“On Episode 4 of UFC 213 Embedded, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes welcomes her mother to the States for the first time. Interim middleweight title challenger Robert Whittaker’s coaches reveal that this fight is something they’ve been anticipating for years. His foe Yoel Romero works up a sweat in the hotel gym. The card’s biggest stars– including bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko – venture to the venue for media day. After grilling heavyweight Travis Browne and greeting lightweight Anthony Pettis backstage, Romero finds himself interrogated by heavyweight Fabricio Werdum. UFC 213 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 taking place Saturday, July 8 on Pay-Per-View.”