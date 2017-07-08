UFC 213 Embedded (Ep. 5): The Fighters Tip The Scales For Weigh-in Day

UFC 213 Embedded has reached its fifth episode.

Tonight (July 8), “International Fight Week” wraps up with UFC 213. Headlining the card will be a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. The co-main event features an interim middleweight title bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker.

Episode five of UFC 213 Embedded takes you through weigh-in day. The episode ends with the ceremonial weigh-ins where the fighters face off for the fans and media. Check out the description below:

“On Episode 5 of UFC 213 Embedded, the athletes use a variety of methods to make weight. Bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko stays warm while training, while reigning champion Amanda Nunes turns her hotel room into a walk-in sauna and dance party. Interim middleweight title challenger Robert Whittaker kicks off a makeshift soccer game in the gym to keep himself moving. Old-school wrestler Yoel Romero reaches the middleweight limit via ‘bullets and puddles.’ On Friday, the hard work proves worth it when the fighters hit their numbers at the official weigh-in, then face off against one another later for the fans at Park Theater. UFC 213 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 taking place Saturday, July 8 on Pay-Per-View.”