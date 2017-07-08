UFC 213 Embedded (Ep. 5): The Fighters Tip The Scales For Weigh-in Day

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

UFC 213 Embedded has reached its fifth episode.

Tonight (July 8), “International Fight Week” wraps up with UFC 213. Headlining the card will be a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. The co-main event features an interim middleweight title bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker.

Episode five of UFC 213 Embedded takes you through weigh-in day. The episode ends with the ceremonial weigh-ins where the fighters face off for the fans and media. Check out the description below:

“On Episode 5 of UFC 213 Embedded, the athletes use a variety of methods to make weight. Bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko stays warm while training, while reigning champion Amanda Nunes turns her hotel room into a walk-in sauna and dance party. Interim middleweight title challenger Robert Whittaker kicks off a makeshift soccer game in the gym to keep himself moving. Old-school wrestler Yoel Romero reaches the middleweight limit via ‘bullets and puddles.’ On Friday, the hard work proves worth it when the fighters hit their numbers at the official weigh-in, then face off against one another later for the fans at Park Theater. UFC 213 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 taking place Saturday, July 8 on Pay-Per-View.”

Latest MMA News

TUF 25 Finale

TUF 25 Finale Bonuses: Justin Gaethje Makes Bank in UFC Debut

0
"The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF) 25 Finale has wrapped up and the bonuses have rolled out. Last night (July 7) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held...
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje Believes Tony Ferguson Will Pass on Him For Next Fight

0
Justin Gaethje isn't counting on fighting Tony Ferguson next. Last night (July 8) "The Highlight" made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut inside the T-Mobile...
Drakkar Klose

Drakkar Klose Says Rant on English Dudes Was ‘The Heat of The Moment’

0
Drakkar Klose admits he goofed during his post-fight interview. After earning a split decision victory over Marc Diakiese at TUF 25 Finale, Klose showed his...
UFC 213 Embeddedvideo

UFC 213 Embedded (Ep. 5): The Fighters Tip The Scales For Weigh-in Day

0
UFC 213 Embedded has reached its fifth episode. Tonight (July 8), "International Fight Week" wraps up with UFC 213. Headlining the card will be a...
Jessica Eyevideo

Jessica Eye on TUF 25 Finale Fight Cancellation: ‘I Didn’t Expect This’

0
Jessica Eye couldn't predict that she wouldn't be fighting at "The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF) 25 Finale. "Evil" was set to do battle against Aspen Ladd...
Load more