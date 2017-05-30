UFC 213 Fight Card: Alan Jouban-Brian Camozzi Scheduled

Dana Becker
A pair of welterweights looking to get back on track will meet at UFC 213, as Alan Jouban squares off against Brian Camozzi.

Jouban (15-5) was riding high after three straight wins, but he suffered a loss to Gunnar Nelson in March. Overall, Jouban is 5-2 over his last seven bouts.

Camozzi (7-3) debuted last year inside the Octagon, suffering a TKO loss to Randy Brown. He is the brother of fellow UFC fighter, Chris Camozzi.

UFC 213 takes place July 8 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko.

The Los Angeles Daily News first reported the Jouban-Camozzi bout.

