UFC 213 Final Purses: Alistair Overeem Hits $800,000 Confirmed Pay

UFC 213 went ahead last night without its main event bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko

Nunes pulled out at the 11th hour, which led to the interim middleweight title fight between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker being promoted to the main event slot.

There were clear winners and losers on the night, but in terms of take home pay, Alistair Overeem leads the charts with a whopping $800,000 for his controversial victory over Fabricio Werdum in the night’s co-feature fight. Werdum earned $275,000 to show losing out on an incentive payment of $125,000 as a win bonus due to the judges’ decisions going against him.

The full figures, obtained via MMAJunkie, are as follows:

Robert Whittaker: $350,000 (no win bonus)

def. Yoel Romero: $350,000

Alistair Overeem: $800,000 (no win bonus)

def. Fabricio Werdum: $275,000

Curtis Blaydes: $38,000 (includes $19,000 win bonus)

def. Daniel Omielanczuk: $30,000

Anthony Pettis: $180,000 (includes $90,000 win bonus)

def. Jim Miller: $71,000

Rob Font: $39,000 (includes $19,500 win bonus)

def. Douglas Silva de Andrade: $18,000

Aleksei Oleinik: $54,000 (includes $27,000 win bonus)

def. Travis Browne: $120,000

Chad Laprise: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus)

def. Brian Camozzi: $10,000

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus)

def. Gerald Meerschaert: $14,000

Belal Muhammad: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus)

def. Jordan Mein: $25,000

Cody Stamann: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

def. Terrion Ware: $10,000

Trevin Giles: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. James Bochnovic: $12,000

*Please note that the figures above do not include deductions for insurance, licenses and taxes