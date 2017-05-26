UFC 213: Jordan Mein’s Career Resurgence Continues vs. Belal Muhammad

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Jordan Mein’s post-retirement run inside the Octagon continues this July, as the 40-fight veteran takes on Belal Muhammad at UFC 213.

Mein (29-11) has gone an even 3-3 with the UFC, but was bested by Emil Meek this past December. He also lost his last fight prior to retiring against Thiago Alves.

Muhammad (11-2) entered the UFC a perfect 9-0 but has gone 2-2, including a 79-second knockout loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 205 last year. He did rebound with a decision win over Randy Brown in February.

UFC 213 features Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight belt against Valentina Shevchenko from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

