UFC 213 Live Preliminary Results

UFC 213 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight (Sat. July 8, 2017), and an interim middleweight title bout between No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero and No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker. The original main event was slated to be a women’s bantamweight title match between champion Amanda Nunes and No. 1-ranked Valentina Shevchenko.

Unfortunately, Nunes was hospitalized this morning and is unable to compete in the fight. Before we get to the action on the main card, however, here are the full results from the preliminary action that went down earlier tonight:

UFC Fight Pass Prelims:

Cody Stamann def. Terrion Ware via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

James Bochnovic def. Trevin Giles via R2 KO (punches, 2:54)

FS1 Prelims:

Belal Muhammad def Jordan Mein via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Thiago “Marreta” Santos def. Gerald Meerschaert via R2 TKO (punches, 2:04)

Chad Laprise def. Brian Camozzi via R3 TKO (punches, 1:27)