UFC 213 Live Preliminary Results

By
Jose Munoz
-
Travis Browne
Image Credit: Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

UFC 213 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight (Sat. July 8, 2017), and an interim middleweight title bout between No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero and No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker. The original main event was slated to be a women’s bantamweight title match between champion Amanda Nunes and No. 1-ranked Valentina Shevchenko.

Unfortunately, Nunes was hospitalized this morning and is unable to compete in the fight. Before we get to the action on the main card, however, here are the full results from the preliminary action that went down earlier tonight:

UFC Fight Pass Prelims:

Cody Stamann def. Terrion Ware via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

James Bochnovic def. Trevin Giles via R2 KO (punches, 2:54)

FS1 Prelims:

Belal Muhammad def Jordan Mein via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Thiago “Marreta” Santos def. Gerald Meerschaert via R2 TKO (punches, 2:04)

Chad Laprise def. Brian Camozzi via R3 TKO (punches, 1:27)

Latest MMA News

Valentina Shevchenko Amanda Nunes

Dana White Eyeing Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 at UFC 215

0
Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 may already have a new date. Tonight (July 8), Nunes was set to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on Romero-Whittaker: ‘This Isn’t a Real Title Fight’

0
Michael Bisping won't consider the winner of Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker to be a true champion. Knee issues have prevented "The Count" from defending...
Alistair Overeem

UFC 213 Salaries For Main Card Fighters Revealed, Overeem Tops List

0
Alistair Overeem is making some serious bank as revealed on the list of UFC 213 salaries (via MMAJunkie.com). "The Reem" takes on Fabricio Werdum as...
Frank Mir

Frank Mir Granted UFC Release, Reveals Details of Agreed Terms

0
Frank Mir is no longer an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight. Mir has been adamant about wanting to fight again, but he hasn't been feeling...
UFC 213 Post-Fight Press Conferencevideo

Watch: UFC 213 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

0
Shortly after UFC 213 has met its end, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada....
Load more