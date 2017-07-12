UFC 213 Medical Suspensions: Robert Whittaker Facing Six-Month Sit

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
The UFC 213 medical suspensions are in and Robert Whittaker could be out of a bit.

At UFC 213, Whittaker took on Yoel Romero to determine the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim middleweight title holder. “The Reaper” took a hard-fought unanimous decision to capture the gold. He’ll need an MRI of his left knee to determine if he is injured.

You can view the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Robert Whittaker: needs MRI of left knee, if positive for injury needs orthopedic clearance or suspended until Jan. 4, 2018; minimum suspension until Aug. 8 with no contact until July 30

Yoel Romero: needs left eyebrow and right scalp lacerations cleared by doctor or suspended until Aug. 23 with no contact until Aug. 8

Fabricio Werdum: suspended until Aug. 23 with no contact until Aug. 8

Curtis Blaydes: needs right tibia/fibula and left chest rib X-rayed, if positive for injury needs doctor clearance or suspended until Jan. 4, 2018; minimum suspension until Aug. 8 with no contact until July 30

Daniel Omielanczuk: suspended until Aug. 8 with no contact until July 30
Anthony Pettis: needs right hand X-ray, if positive for injury needs orthopedic clearance or suspended until Jan. 4, 2018; minimum suspension until Aug. 23 with no contact until Aug. 8

Jim Miller: suspended until Aug. 23 with no contact until Aug. 8

Aleksei Oleinik: suspended until Aug. 8 with no contact until July 30

Travis Browne: needs left foot X-ray, if positive for injury needs orthopedic clearance or suspended until Jan. 4, 2018; minimum suspension until Aug. 23 with no contact until Aug. 8

Brian Camozzi: suspended until Aug. 23 with no contact until Aug. 8

Thiago Santos: needs right eye laceration cleared by doctor or suspended until Aug. 23 with no contact until Aug. 8

Gerald Meerschaert: suspended until Aug. 8 with no contact until July 30

Belal Muhammad: suspended until Aug. 8 with no contact until July 30

Jordan Mein: needs left eye laceration cleared by doctor or suspended until Aug. 23 with no contact until Aug. 8

Douglas Silva de Andrade: suspended until Aug. 8 with no contact until July 30

James Bochnovic: suspended until Sept. 7 with no contact until Aug. 23

