UFC 213 Picks up Rob Font vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Three years ago, Rob Font and Douglas Silva de Andrade were set to meet at UFC 175.

Now, the two have a fight booked against one another for UFC 213 on July 8 from Las Vegas.

Font (13-2) is coming off a first round finish vs. Matt Schnell from this past December, which pushed his record to 12-1 over his last 13. The lone loss during that time came via decision to John Lineker.

Silva de Andrade (24-1) has won two in a row since suffering his first career loss inside the Octagon.

UFC 213 features Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko and Yoel Romero meeting Robert Whittaker for the interim middleweight belt.