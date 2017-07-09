UFC 213 Reebok Payouts: Whittaker & Romero Earn The Most

UFC 213 is history and the Reebok payouts have been released.

Last night (July 8), UFC 213 took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Robert Whittaker earned a unanimous decision win over Yoel Romero. “The Reaper” is now the interim UFC middleweight champion. Both men nabbed $30,000 through the Athlete Outfitting program.

The co-main event saw heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum do battle for a third time. “The Reem” took a majority decision victory. They both took home $10,000 for wearing the Reebok gear.

The third highest paid fighter on the card in terms of outfitting money was Jim Miller. He nabbed $20,000. His opponent, Anthony Pettis took home an extra $15,000. “Showtime” defeated Miller by unanimous decision. Travis Browne, who lost his bout, is right there with Pettis at $15,000.

You can see the full list of Reebok payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Robert Whittaker: $30,000 def. Yoel Romero: $30,000

Alistair Overeem: $10,000 def. Fabricio Werdum: $10,000

Curtis Blaydes: $2,500 def. Daniel Omielanczuk: $5,000

Anthony Pettis: $15,000 def. Jim Miller: $20,000

Rob Font: $2,500 def. Douglas Silva de Andrade: $2,500

Aleksei Oleinik: $2,500 def. Travis Browne: $15,000

Chad Laprise: $5,000 def. Brian Camozzi: $2,500

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $10,000 def. Gerald Meerschaert: $2,500

Belal Muhammad: $2,500 def. Jordan Mein: $5,000

Cody Stamann: $2,500 def. Terrion Ware: $2,500

Trevin Giles: $2,500 def. James Bochnovic: $2,500