UFC 213: Replay the First Meeting Between Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko

Back in 2016, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko were paired together at UFC 196 in a key bantamweight bout.

Now, just over a year later, Nunes is the champion and Shevchenko is gunning for both the title and redemptions.

Nunes won that first meeting via decision, going on to win the title a few months later from Miesha Tate. The Brazilian defended the belt last December with a first round finish of Ronda Rousey.

Since the loss to Nunes, Shevchenko has won two straight over former champion Holly Holm and top contender Julianna Pena.

Watch that first meeting here now, with the rematch set for UFC 213 next month in Las Vegas.