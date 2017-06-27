UFC 213: Replay the First Meeting Between Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko

By
Dana Becker
-

Back in 2016, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko were paired together at UFC 196 in a key bantamweight bout.

Now, just over a year later, Nunes is the champion and Shevchenko is gunning for both the title and redemptions.

Nunes won that first meeting via decision, going on to win the title a few months later from Miesha Tate. The Brazilian defended the belt last December with a first round finish of Ronda Rousey.

Since the loss to Nunes, Shevchenko has won two straight over former champion Holly Holm and top contender Julianna Pena.

Watch that first meeting here now, with the rematch set for UFC 213 next month in Las Vegas.

Latest MMA News

video

UFC 213: Replay the First Meeting Between Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko

0
Back in 2016, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko were paired together at UFC 196 in a key bantamweight bout. Now, just over a year later,...
video

Bibiano Fernandes to Defend Title at ONE: Kings & Conquerors

0
ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes will headline the August ONE: Kings & Conquerors event against Andrew Leone. Set for August 5 from the Cotai...
Felice Herrig

Felice Herrig Knew Justine Kish Pooped Herself in Their Bout

0
Felice Herrig was well aware of Justine Kish's accident in their bout at UFC Fight Night 112. Herrig turned in an impressive performance against Kish,...
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler: I Never Want To Fight In New York Again

0
Michael Chandler had a rough night, to say the least, this past weekend at Bellator's 180 pay-per-view (PPV), as he suffered a first round...
Cris Cyborg de Randamie

Olympic Boxer Praises Cyborg’s Striking Ability

0
Cris Cyborg is vamping up her striking training heading into her UFC featherweight title bout with Megan Anderson at UFC 214 next month (Sat....

Manny Pacquiao Won’t Watch “Boring” Mayweather-McGregor Fight

0
Not everyone in the boxing world is a fan of the scheduled match-up between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr....
Brent Primus

Bellator Boss on Board with Brent Primus-Michael Chandler Rematch

0
Brent Primus took advantage of his opportunity this past weekend at Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva, defeating Michael Chandler and becoming the new lightweight...
video

UFC Winner Jared Gordon to Artem Lobov: ‘I Would Crush Him’

0
Jared Gordon had a spectacular debut at UFC Fight Night 112 this past weekend, scoring a second round finish of Michel Quinones. Gordon, who...
video

Fight Card for UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko Set

0
The fight card for July's UFC 213 event is now complete, as former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Jim Miller will open the pay-per-view...
Scott Coker

Scott Coker Says UFC’s Reebok Deal Should be Against Labor Laws

0
Bellator President Scott Coker isn't a fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) deal with Reebok. The UFC is the top mixed martial arts organization,...
Load more