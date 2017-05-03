UFC 213 Roundup: Werdum-Overeem, Lawler-Cerrone Confirmed

A pair of key bouts previously reported have now been confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto for July’s UFC 213 event.

Former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum will face Alistair Overeem, while ex-welterweight champion Robbie Lawler meets Donald Cerrone.

Werdum’s (21-6-1) only loss since a 2011 setback to Overeem in Strikeforce came last year when he was knocked out by Stipe Miocic for the title. He rebounded with a win over Travis Browne in September, while a December fight vs. Cain Velasquez was nixed by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Overeem (42-15) earned himself a crack at Miocic last year, but was finished, as well. The former Strikeforce champion is 6-2 over his last eight fights.

Lawler and Cerrone were once linked to UFC 205 last year, but “Ruthless” stated he needed more time to recover from his knockout loss to Tyron Woodley for the title. That loss to Woodley snapped Lawler’s (27-11) five-fight win streak.

Cerrone (32-8) suffered his first loss since moving to welterweight when he was stopped by Jorge Masvidal in January. “Cowboy” had won four in a row prior to that, all via stoppage.

Cody Garbrandt is expected to defend his bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw on the card, which serves as part of UFC International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Other fights announced for the July 8 event include Jim MIller vs. Anthony Pettis and Browne vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk.