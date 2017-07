UFC 213 Salaries For Main Card Fighters Revealed, Overeem Tops List

Alistair Overeem is making some serious bank as revealed on the list of UFC 213 salaries (via MMAJunkie.com).

“The Reem” takes on Fabricio Werdum as part of UFC 213’s main card. He’ll earn an $800,000 salary, while Werdum will make at least $400,000. Headliners Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker are set to bring in $350,000 each.

You can see the full list of salaries for UFC 213’s main card fighters below:

Yoel Romero: $350,000 (no win bonus) vs. Robert Whittaker: $350,000 (no win bonus)

Alistair Overeem: $800,000 (no win bonus) vs. Fabricio Werdum: $400,000 ($125,000 win bonus)

Daniel Omielanczuk: $60,000 ($30,000 win bonus) vs. Curtis Blaydes: $38,000 ($19,000 win bonus)

Anthony Pettis: $180,000 ($90,000 win bonus) vs. Jim Miller: $142,000 ($71,000 win bonus)

Rob Font: $39,000 ($19,500 win bonus) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade: $36,000 ($18,000 win bonus)